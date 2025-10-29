the Africa Project
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Everyone and Their Grandma Has a Critical Minerals Plan for Africa - Does Africa Have One?
(Getty Images)
Feb 9
•
W. Gyude Moore
27
2
8
January 2026
Who Designs Africa’s Power Future? The Missing Politics in Mission 300
(Image - Invest Africa)
Jan 29
•
W. Gyude Moore
12
6
2
October 2025
The African Development Bank Can Reset Africa's Nuclear Opportunity
Co-authored with Marli Kasdan
Oct 29, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
6
2
2
Capital Formation in Africa
Chronicles in Africa's Half Millennium of Dispossession - Episode 1
Oct 2, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
7
3
4
September 2025
African Energy Infrastructure Moves – Big and Small – Q3 + September 2025
This is part two of Substack’s quarterly infrastructure update.
Sep 29, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
3
2
Moves – Big and Small in African Infrastructure (Minus Energy) – 3rd Qtr- 2025
With the return of the Trump administration’s “America First” doctrine, this Substack warned policymakers across Africa that the world had fundamentally…
Sep 26, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
8
1
Musings on Native American Reservations & Structural Poverty in Africa
These lines evoke poignant images of sailors dying of thirst at sea - a fitting parable of the continent’s current economic position: proximity to…
Sep 19, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
14
1
2
July 2025
An Afro-European Economy: What Happens When Europe Finally Bets on Africa
While Africa Bets on itself
Jul 28, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
21
6
7
Lessons for African Utilities from Pakistan’s Solar Surge
(Image: Manaf Sadique/DW)
Jul 22, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
30
5
7
Q2 – 2025 Energy Infrastructure Moves in Africa
Still a lot to be hopeful about...
Jul 7, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
7
Moves – Big and Small in African Infrastructure (Minus Energy) – Q2 2025
This update continues our quarterly series tracking infrastructure policy and financing developments across the African continent.
Jul 3, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
4
1
Access Without Power: The SDG7 Report’s Silent Gap on Africa’s Productive Future
Image credit - SDG 7 report
Jul 1, 2025
•
W. Gyude Moore
17
1
3
© 2026 W. Gyude Moore
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts