the Africa Project

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Lawrence Freeman's avatar
Lawrence Freeman
Apr 15, 2025

Doesn’t Trumps 10% tariffs on all nations end AGOA, which stipulates tariff free goods from Africa? Also, with new Trump regimes attitude on tariffs, isn’t it unlikely that Congress will recertify AGOA in 2025? Looking forward to your reply. Regards

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1 reply by W. Gyude Moore
Richard Jantz's avatar
Richard Jantz
Apr 14, 2025

I can’t understand most of this article- the only “ initials” or acronym I recognize is DOGE. Unfortunately there a multitude of others I don’t understand and therefore cannot appreciate or act upon

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1 reply by W. Gyude Moore
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