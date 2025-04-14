Image credit - Koketso Mamabolo

The Trump administration’s imposition of “reciprocal tariffs” felt like the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. African economies once again found themselves with the short end of the stick, even those for whom the US is not an export market. Declines in commodity prices, selloff of African bonds created a dual problem of increasing debt servicing costs while being shut out of capital markets. Already at the shallow end of FDI destinations, uncertainty made a bad situation even worse for investment in Africa.

This crisis, however, offers opportunities that the African continent can use to its advantage, including fueling ongoing integration through AfCFTA. Each successive crisis of the last six years – from COVID-19 to these tariffs- has driven home the need for a more economically integrated Africa.

Redefining our Role in the World:

Beyond providing impetus to implement the AfCFTA, the policies offer a rare chance to redefine the continent’s relationship with the United States and other Western powers. The current relationship has become so dominated by development aid that Africa’s economic value has been relegated to the periphery of political and economic discourse.. Conversations about Africa in are almost exclusively about aid. Leveraging misery has never been a winning strategy. Especially because we know that African exports are indispensable to modern life – from its bauxite, copper and other ores used as feedstock in Asian factories, to its cobalt, lithium and coltan for consumer electronics. The entire chocolate confectionary market would not exist in its current form without African cocoa beans. China’s stainless-steel industry would also not exist in its current form without South African chromium. This is the crux of the continent’s weakness; it adds little value to exports and its products are ultimately channeled through third parties. They show up in global markets as finished or intermediate goods from Asia or Europe. Consequently, Africa’s failure to move up the value chain of its exports does not only ensure its aid dependency; it reduces the continent’s relative value in the global economy.

An African Plan:

AGOA’s original objective was to provide a boost to Africa’s industrialization process, including rules of origin stipulations designed to spur development of local/regional supply chains. Properly utilized, AGOA could increase intra-Africa trade in intermediate goods. But weak infrastructure, lack of implementation of industrial plans have meant only a few countries have benefited from the preferential trade agreement.

Image credit - AFP

Africa’s heretofore limited utilization of AGOA is not an immutable prophecy about its future. Retaining tariff and quota free access for thousands of products to the world’s largest consumer market is an indispensable part of Africa’s industrialization equity story. Our pitch is two-pronged: Investing in manufacturing in Africa gives access to a single market of 54 countries and its young and growing population. The second part of our pitch is the access it grants the potential investor, to the US market. With the loss of USAID and decline in Official Development Assistance (ODA) there is an opportunity to center trade as the reference point of Africa’s relationship with the industrialized world.

This use of “Africa” here is intentional. The natural inclination of countries severely impacted by the administration’s policies would be to send delegations to Washington in hopes of negotiating individual deals. Lesotho, for example, scrambled to send a delegation to Washington when the tariffs were announced.

It will, however, be suboptimal for individual African nations to attempt negotiating unique deals. First, there is logistics. Trade deals require significant commitments in manhours. The Moroccan FTA negotiations began in 2002, required eight rounds of negotiations and was signed in 2004. It still needed to be ratified and didn’t enter into force until 2006. Kenya began negotiating an FTA under the first Trump administration in 2020, and it is not any closer to an agreement today. This was before the massive downsizing of the federal government that is underway. If a fully staffed government took years to negotiate an agreement, imagine what it would take with a reduced workforce and loss of institutional memory. The USTR is already small and may escape the DOGE cuts – but counterparts at Commerce and Treasury are being culled.

The President has indicated that he has fielded calls from about 75 countries trying to negotiate deals. In the best of times, there is not enough manpower to cover even the most rudimentary of negotiations with over 75 countries. The administration will be forced to make priorities – with large trade partners, capable of hurting the US, taking preference. China’s retaliatory tariffs and export controls on rare earth metals will push it to the front of the line. In Europe, there is a suggestion from Austria for European retaliatory tariffs to target states Trump won and the tech companies that support him. This should also push Europe to the front of the line. It should not be difficult to see why all of Africa would not be high on this list.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, there is the question of whether it is a prudent use of scarce resources to negotiate with tiny individual African economies. Total US trade in goods with Africa in 2024 was $71 billion. Total US trade in goods and services with the world combined is over $7 trillion. Even if we generously put trade in services with Africa at an implausible $29 billion for an even $100 billion in total trade in goods and services, one can begin to see what those numbers look like when disaggregated if individual African economy can seek separate deals.

Finally, the way to preserve whatever gains the continent gets through a renewed AGOA is to have the broadest possible cohort of parties with a stake.

AGOA as the Vehicle:

The haphazard nature of the administration’s trade policy, and the progressive personalization of governance present opportunities for the savvy negotiator. As the second and third order effects of the tariffs begin to roil the daily lives of Americans, the President and his team will be under pressure to deliver clear wins – in both substance and style. While the African continent will not deliver huge dividends in economic gains, a deal with “Africa” can be presented as significant “style” win for the President.

Over the last five years, in conversations about AGOA reauthorization, the sticking point has been its unilateral market access. Even members of Congress who support the law, argued it would be difficult to defend if it did not provide market access for some American goods. The severity of the “reciprocal tariffs” expanded the Overton window of what access African economies could grant – inadvertently removing a hindrance to AGOA reauthorization.

African Concessions in a Re-authorized AGOA:

For the renewed AGOA, African governments must include provisions that the Trump administration can celebrate as concessions: preference for American firms for access to base and critical minerals (naturally tied to local processing), commitments to ensure that their territory would not be used to channel fentanyl to the United States and offer to work with US law enforcement on this. It should grant access to certain American services and products (like used clothes). The new AGOA should also harden the rules of origin to accomplish two things: allay American fears that Chinese manufacturers would simply use Africa as diversion (importing everything from China and shipping through Africa) and secondly, it will encourage the development of local and regional supply chains.

The AU should designate the AfCFTA secretariat to lead the continent’s response with a steering committee comprising of the continent’s natural resource champions: the DRC, Guinea, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia. Nigeria, because of its links to the Trump Africa envoy, Massad Boulos, should be co-chair of the committee with the DRC, which currently has a critical mineral proposal for the US. South Africa is not an asset in this negotiation, and should have no public facing role. It can, along with Kenya, provide advisory services to the AfCFTA and cover the extra cost of negotiation effort.

There is a global arms race to secure critical minerals supply for a green future. There is no green transition without African minerals and this advantage must be exploited for the collective good. America’s “Great Power” rival, China, controls about “8 per cent of African mining output”…in some key countries. China is, however, pivoting from Peru and Chile to strengthen its holdings in Africa. The administration knows this. Its interest in a Ukraine mineral deal, even though Ukraine has no proven reserves, is an indication that on critical minerals, Africa is playing a strong hand. It would therefore not be surprising if the US attempts to negotiate bilateral deals (based on each country’s natural resource endowment). The lure of getting one’s “own deal”, notwithstanding, any African country agreeing to this would be making a mistake. The capricious nature of the administration’s policymaking requires hedging one’s risks by negotiating as a collective. A single collective agreement affecting all of Africa creates a bigger constituency to defend and advocate for the agreement, when it is faced with future challenges.

The President’s disposition to keep business and politics in the family, provides an opportunity for the continent to press the Boulos connection. Having Boulos present a re-calibrated AGOA with clear Trump-induced concessions and the option to re-name it in a manner suitable to the President’s desire to seek credit would close the African playbook.

CONCLUSION:

For African governments with a long history of negotiating with mining companies, global commodity traders, European and Chinese firms – negotiating with a Trump administration, only interested in an extractive relationship, should not be difficult. But until such time that the United States is not the world’s largest economy and consumer market – retaining access to the US market through an AGOA-lite arrangement should be the number one priority of Africa’s US trade policy. The chaos and dislocation of this administration’s tariff policy, notwithstanding, there is an opportunity here to press for an advantage and secure a reauthorization of AGOA.