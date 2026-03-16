African Countries Pay A High Cost by Acting Alone

If demography is destiny, geography is constraint—and constraints African states know well. Contemporary geopolitics increasingly favors scale. Continental-sized economies such as the United States, China, the European Union, and India dominate global markets and diplomacy. Even what Tony Blair once called “tall countries”—Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Türkiye, and Vietnam—possess population or economic weight that allows them to shape events rather than merely absorb them. Most African states do not. Individually they are small in both population and economic mass, which leaves them disproportionately exposed to external shocks. This creates a persistent paradox: the most effective response to those shocks requires collective action, yet sovereign governments—each operating within domestic political incentives—must align their policies to act as one. The gains from coordination are large, but the political and institutional costs of achieving it make collective action the option least often taken.

Interagency coordination is difficult. I saw this firsthand as both a presidential aide and Minister of Public Works. Ministers and agency heads guard their mandates, protect their budgets, and compete for credit and visibility. Bureaucratic inefficiencies and staffing constraints further complicate efforts to align action. In Liberia, the President created a delivery unit to align ministries and agencies around national priorities. But these dynamics intensify when coordination extends beyond a single government. Differences in fiscal capacity, political cycles, and administrative systems across states compound the challenge.

But difficult doesn’t mean impossible – the triumph of Africa’s COVID Vaccine Coordination

African governments have shown themselves capable of collective action when three conditions emerge:

First, the problem is urgent, large and visible enough that political leaders accept a partial loss of autonomy.

Second, a credible coordinating institution exists that governments trust to execute.

Third, the transaction costs of acting individually become obviously higher than acting collectively.

During the COVID pandemic, these conditions converged. African States and Afreximbank created AVATT (Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team) to pool demand and centralize procurement. The urgency of vaccine access created political cover for collective action. Financial institutions—particularly the African Export-Import Bank—provided a balance sheet and operational platform that governments individually lacked. Most African countries lacked sufficient purchasing power or negotiating leverage with manufacturers acting alone. As singular actors, they were price-takers and easy to ignore.

Once the crisis receded, incentives reverted to business as usual. Without immediate scarcity or political pressure, the logic of national procurement reasserted itself. AVATT became an emergency workaround rather than a prototype for continental coordination that could be applied in other areas. Fifty-four small and medium states continue to exercise sovereign functions individually despite operating in markets and geopolitical environments dominated by large actors. The result is duplication of effort, weak bargaining power, and suboptimal returns.

While the urgency of these geopolitical events may not match that of the COVID pandemic, each crisis presents an opportunity for African states and institutions to consolidate precedent and expand coordination across a wider range of sectors, including the following three scenarios:

POWs in Ukraine -

Over the course of the war in Ukraine, there has been a constant refrain of Africans claiming they were either duped or conscripted into fighting for Russia. However, when the Ghanaian Foreign Minister visited Ukraine, he sought to speak only to Ghanaian prisoners of war. When South Africa acted to repatriate its citizens fighting in Ukraine, the negotiations were limited to South African citizens. When a single African foreign minister travels to a conflict zone and restricts engagement to nationals of his own country, diplomatic access is wasted. The host government, military authorities, and international organizations are already engaged. The marginal cost of representing all African detainees is near zero, yet nothing along these lines have been attempted. Without delegated authority, ministers default to narrow national mandates.

Citizens Caught in the Middle East

As it was at the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Africans are in various countries in the Middle East today seeking a path home. Repatriations from conflict zones follow the same pattern. Each government organizes separate evacuation flights, negotiates separately with transit states, and processes its own citizens independently. This multiplies logistical costs and delays. A coordinated mechanism—one aircraft, one consular team, one processing system—would achieve the same outcome more efficiently. This is an opportunity for the AU to act for all or for the regional economic communities to organize each region. This option remains off the table.

Rising Shortage of Fertilizers

Finally, the US-Israel war with Iran is creating fertilizer shortages. These shortages carry consequences for food security and cash crop exports. Like the COVID vaccine scenario, individual African states represent marginal demand in global commodity markets. Their procurement orders are small, fragmented, and therefore price-taking. Pooling demand converts dozens of small buyers into a single large purchaser with negotiating leverage, financing capacity, and logistical scale. The vaccine procurement initiative demonstrated this clearly.

Conclusion:

A global pandemic and other exogenous shocks are not the continent’s only opportunities for coordination. Shared regional infrastructure, manufacturing nodes and value chains can lower costs, create jobs and strengthen the continent’s economies through coordination.

The business as usual approach, where each government’s actions are optimized to preserve formal sovereignty, diminishes bargaining power and raises costs for everyone. African leaders are thus faced with the choice of whether to defend sovereignty through fragmentation, or exercise sovereignty collectively by empowering continental institutions to act where scale matters. In a world dominated by large economic and geopolitical actors, there is no prosperity for Africa outside the collective.