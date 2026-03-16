the Africa Project

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
4h

One has to wonder, though, whether America’s rampage across the world in search of raw materials, Africa’s in particular - as part of a larger strategy to secure her global hegemony - won’t spur Africa on to an energised attempt at continental unity; to see that collective action in all spheres, economic, political, diplomatic and defence are now imperative.

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