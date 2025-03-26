the Africa Project

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Ruby Wang's avatar
Ruby Wang
Apr 17, 2025

thanks for this piece. some really helpful statistics and detail! I wrote about China's role in this issue here https://chinahealthpulse.substack.com/p/no-china-wont-replace-usaid-but-here would love your thoughts!

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