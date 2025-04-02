The goal of international development – a sector currently under assault – is to drive convergence toward what one would call a fair distribution of global wealth. Its activities to reduce poverty and unnecessary deaths seek to enable poorer regions of the world to converge with their wealthier counterparts on standard of living and quality of life. It seeks to drive convergence across the economic, social sectors, and the built environment – to improve health and education outcomes. The establishment of a global poverty line, creates an objective measure of progress along the convergence continuum. This convergence is desirable.

Movement in the other direction, as in a reversal or decline in standards in the industrialized world, is not a particularly desirable convergence. Since January, the focus has been on how the US government’s ongoing retrenchment from global affairs, especially as a donor to global health, stalls and reverses desirable convergence. But one would be remiss to ignore the reverse convergence, the undesirable one, currently underway in the domestic health sector. The outcomes of planned cuts will reverse standards in US public health, bringing it to the level of countries that are significantly less wealthy.

I recently wrote a post justifying USAID’s existence, based on its contribution to advancing American interests. The State Department has not shared the analysis it used to determine what programs fit its definition of American interests. We can, however, glean from a survey it circulated with terminated programs, the very narrow band within which its vision of American interests falls.

Here's the New York Times:

“The…surveys ask grant recipients — including thousands of emergency food aid, malaria control and tuberculosis treatment projects — more than 25 questions on how their projects contribute to U.S. national interests. It also provides a checklist that includes some of the Trump administration’s top political goals, including stopping illegal immigration and defending “against gender ideology.”

It is important to note that the survey limits each response to less characters than a standard tweet. X allows up to 280 characters in a standard tweet. This survey provides for up to 150 characters (about 35 words).

The Times again:

“Among the survey questions, quoted verbatim below:

Can you confirm that this is not a DEI project and that there are no DEI elements of that project?

Can you confirm this is not a climate or “environmental justice” project or include such elements?

How much does this project directly impact efforts to counter malign influence, including China?

What impact does this project have on limiting the flow of fentanyl, synthetic drugs, and precursor chemicals into the U. S.?

Does this project directly impact efforts to strengthen U.S. supply chains or secure rare earth minerals?

Does this project directly contribute to limiting illegal immigration or strengthening U.S. border security?

With these benchmarks, the surprise is not that 85% of the programs were cut. The surprise is that any programs survived at USAID at all. There is a certain coherence here beginning with the administration’s ATA.

The Annual Threat Assessment

Each year the US intelligence community provides a Worldwide Threat Assessment, which the Director of National Intelligence releases “at public hearings of the IC oversight committees in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Often referred to simply as the "ATA," the Annual Threat Assessment provides an unclassified summary the Intelligence Community’s evaluation of current threats to U.S. national security…”

Last year’s ATA listed “Health Security” under the heading “Shared Domains”. It observed that “Countries remain vulnerable to the introduction of a new or reemerging pathogen that could cause another devastating pandemic.” This is hardly unusual or controversial. In fact, it is an obvious inclusion even for those outside the intelligence community. But the 2024 ATA further bolsters this assessment:

“Drivers for infectious disease emergence are on the rise, including deforestation, wildlife harvesting and trade, mass food production, and lack of international consensus on biosafety norms. These drivers are compounded by factors that facilitate global spread, such as international travel and trade, inadequate global disease surveillance and control, weakened health systems, public distrust, and medical misinformation.

Significant outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, cholera, dengue, Ebola, monkeypox, and polio have stretched global and national disease detection and response systems further straining the international community’s ability to address health emergencies.”

One year later, this conclusion disappears from the ATA. When the 2025 ATA mentions COVID-19, the reference is its origination in China. But we know that the drivers of infectious disease emergence highlighted in last year’s ATA have not declined: international travel has not declined, wildlife harvesting has not declined, global diseases surveillance and control have not strengthened. Misinformation and distrust of public health have not subsided. Yet between February 2024 and February 2025, this threat disappears from the ATA.

This only makes sense if the administration came in with a predetermination to reverse health security convergence. The decision to gut US public health, including terminating USAID came before the justification. It would therefore have been inconsistent to release an ATA that acknowledges threats to public health while simultaneously downsizing the US public health system – CDC, FDA, NHI, and USAID.

There is nothing that USAID programs could have included in their 150-character defenses that would have altered this outcome. Their cancellation was a fait accompli and the survey was farce. Each program was allowed to award points from 1 to 5 on its importance to US national interests. Even if they had awarded themselves 5 out of 5 on each 150-character defense, their fate was already sealed.

A Glimpse into the Future

But this is a mistake. It seems like the country has collectively chosen to forget the trauma of the COVID pandemic. The collapse of the public health system we saw in New York City during COVID-19 was still a best-case scenario during a pandemic one is unprepared for. In that case, an existing system was overwhelmed. A good idea of what happens when the system is either non-existent or weak would be looking at the three West African capitals – Conakry, Freetown, Monrovia (during Ebola) – and Guayaquil in Ecuador (during COVID) for a glimpse of the future that awaits.

In Liberia, what limited public health system we had was paralyzed. “At the height of the epidemic, nearly all government hospitals were closed or operating at a very limited capacity, making access to health care particularly challenging. Little is known, however, about where patients sought care when these health-care facilities were closed, and the impact that this limited access to health care had on the general population.”

Ecuador was similar. Here is the World Bank:

“Ecuador’s second-largest city, Guayaquil, was hit particularly hard.

The true horror began when bodies began to appear on the streets. They were of people who had collapsed as they struggled to breathe, or of those who had died in their homes and whose relatives had placed their bodies on the sidewalks in the hope that the authorities would take charge of the situation.

The months that followed were not encouraging. Large city hospitals were overburdened, and the lack of testing impeded authorities from tracking infections or explaining the unusual increase in deaths compared to annual averages.”

The Undesirable Convergence:

The effective consequence of the administrations cuts to public health is to degrade the American public health infrastructure and bring it closer to its counterparts in emerging and frontier economies. Unnecessarily. This is a reverse convergence nobody asked for. This is not hyperbole. A substantial portion of the $12 billion in federal grants to states, that the administration abruptly ended, was used to track infectious diseases. Across the United States, “state health departments were preparing to lay off dozens of epidemiologists and data scientists... Some predicted the loss of as much as 90 percent of staff from some infectious disease teams.”

Last year’s ATA was prescient, it warned that “Global health governance and adherence to UN health protocols may be eroded during the coming year by continued disregard by governments of international health institutions and norms.” Almost to a year from when they wrote this, the same intelligence officers excluded this threat in fulfillment of a warning they issued the year before.

CONCLUSION

Sometime in March 2014, the Liberian Minister of Health and his team came to brief the president about a new infectious disease. I was deputy chief of staff then. I passed the delegation as they waited outside the President’s office. They seemed particularly somber and spoke in hushed tones. I was not invited to attend that meeting, but I was later briefed by my then boss, the Chief of Staff.

He told me that somewhere in the Northwest, on the border with Guinea, people returning from a funeral had fallen ill to a mystery disease which seemed to kill everyone who caught it. The symptoms he described sounded like malaria, so I didn’t quite understand the somberness. I told my team that the Health Ministry seemed to be wasting the president’s time about people getting sick from eating food at a funeral. I could not have been more wrong.

That “funeral disease” was the beginning of the largest Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered in 1976. It spread beyond the rural northwest and made its way across the country – paralyzing health systems and killing an unprecedented number of healthcare professionals. It finally arrived in Monrovia at an existential pace and scale. In Freetown and Conakry, the effect was substantial if less pronounced.

“Over the course of the epidemic, the disease spread to 7 additional countries: Italy, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America (USA). Secondary infections occurred in Italy, Mali, Nigeria and USA.”

Liberia’s basic health system was not built to detect, prevent or contain a pathogen on this scale. It had neither the staff, laboratories, nor systems to respond. Both the economies and health sectors of the three primary, affected countries remain scarred from the outbreak. A silver lining in Liberia’s case was the government’s response. It passed a law establishing the National Public Health Institute of Liberia to “prevent and control public health threats by establishing procedures to forecast, prevent, and respond to disease outbreaks and incidents of public health significance, working with other agencies to enhance people's health.”

It is thus alarming that US public health, after a recent pandemic, is actively pushing in the opposite direction. Massive cuts to the CDC, FDA, and the other 11 agencies under Health and Human Services are somehow implausibly meant to make America safer again (MAHA). On the international stage – cuts to GAVI, WHO and other international health agencies would also putatively make the world safe for American travel and trade.

The beauty of the democratic system lies in its three co-equal branches. Whatever plans the executive designs still require financing from the legislature. The legislature’s oversight responsibilities also provide guardrails against an overly exuberant executive. With the administration determined to continue along this path, the only hope is the Congress. Congress must recognized that a weakened and unfit for purpose US health system is not a partisan question – it is about protecting the American homeland. It is an effort to prevent, detect and contain the next pandemic. Rolling back standards, gutting systems and making decades of public health expertise redundant, erode established advantages and move American public health in the opposite direction. This is not the convergence anyone wants.