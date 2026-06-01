the Africa Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris K's avatar
Chris K
Jun 7

The point about embodied energy of building materials is interesting, but we should be cautious with the characterisation of brick production as a large-scale "industrial" process. Just take the case of India, where plenty of rudimentary brick kilns dot the rural landscape. In this context, brick very much "tolerates fragmented, small-scale production."

Reply
Share
No Institutions, No Country's avatar
No Institutions, No Country
Jun 2

Rabat’s skyline is bankrolled by Gulf sovereign funds. Growth summit debate is theatre while Ed-Doha’s glass towers idle at 30 occupancy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 W. Gyude Moore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture