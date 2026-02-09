(Getty Images)

“Everyone except Africa has a plan for Africa.”

The renewed interest in African minerals offers a test of whether that old indictment still holds. Ministers from across the world gathered in Washington for a Critical Minerals Summit—the second such meeting in a month. The Trump Administration also announced “Project Vault,” a strategic mineral stockpile modeled on the petroleum reserve, backed by EXIM financing and designed to secure 60-day supply buffers against Chinese dominance. Italy, France and Germany are also leading Europe’s plans to stockpile critical minerals.

Africa was represented at the summit as an invitee in a sector where the continent should hold extraordinary leverage: There is no credible critical minerals strategy without African cobalt, lithium, graphite, and rare earths. And yet African delegates almost certainly left Washington with the same deal the continent always gets: higher commodity prices, increased export volumes, and zero structural change. More ore shipped out. More value captured elsewhere.

This isn’t inevitable. It’s a choice that African negotiators make even if inadvertently. The continent’s negotiators struggle to operate collectively, even with the promise of optimal outcomes. Its policymakers struggle to make and implement long-term plans. Consequently, African states show up to these summits and negotiations individually, seeking national deals, without a coordinated position or a single hard demand. The U.S. on the other hand, convened this summit with a 47-page procurement architecture. What did Africa arrive with?

On Longterm Policymaking & Execution In Africa:

Seventeen years ago, (incidentally, the same year Indonesia embarked on its move up the value chain) Africa produced a Mining Vision, laying out its vision for the mining value chain. Then in 2016, the AU established an African Minerals Development Center to “operationalize the continent’s strategic framework for transforming mineral resources into broad-based economic and social development. The impact of both the vision and the entity created to operationalize it remains undetectable to the naked eye in Africa’s interaction with the rest of the world around minerals. The absence of regular coordination to consolidate strategy and talking points results in African negotiators showing up at such summits without leverage, attempting to advance individual national outcomes. Justice Malala writes about this in Bloomberg noting, “African countries are signing bilateral trade deals with power world powers such as the US and China without consulting their neighbors or wielding collective regional or continental influence.

Herein lies the recurring criticism of African political leadership and its seemingly endemic inability to plan and execute long term. The author’s sympathetic take is that the structure of African economies influence its dearth of long-term planning. Per UNCTAD, 45 of the continent’s 54 economies “remain dependent on exports of primary products in the agricultural, mining and extractive industries.” Overreliance on agriculture and natural resource rents constrict planning horizons, putting Africa at a perennial disadvantage in its engagement with external actors.

This delay in cultivating a planning and execution culture has stalled the continent’s path along the structural transformation continuum. This asymmetry isn’t about capability. It’s about forethought and coordination, without which, this renewed interest in African resources would provide another commodity windfall while pushing the continent further behind, even as the rest of the world makes structural changes using African resources.

Indonesia as an Example:

As far back as the 1970s, Indonesia exported raw, unprocessed ores Like African mineral exporters today. In the first decade of the 2000s, Indonesian policymakers decided to capture the value of smelting, processing, refining nickel locally and implemented a decade-long policy process between 2009 and 2020, with an outright ban on unprocessed nickel coming at the end of the process (in 2020). The Indonesian government also systematically raised capital to build out the ecosystem in preparation for the ban. Most importantly, Indonesia made this sequenced climb up the value chain despite its dominant position in nickel reserves. Very few African countries occupy such a position in any mineral endowment, yet they almost always begin with outright bans and restrictions.

Africa’s Opportunity with Project Vault

Project Vault’s structure, by design, prioritizes speed, volume reliability, and jurisdictional “bankability”. None of that bodes well for Africa’s industrialization dreams. Both Project Vault and the critical mineral alliance’s focus on “stockpiling minerals to secure non-Chinese supplies”, mean there is very little by way of movement up the value chain. There have been no public statements about embedding requirements that purchasing come with in-country processing, technology transfer, or local manufacturing.

These drawbacks notwithstanding, these initiatives present a negotiation window that organized and prepared African states can leverage. The critical minerals alliance and its guaranteed price plus Project Vault’s stated purpose of securing a 60-day emergency supply backstop, will present an obvious windfall in rents for African mineral exporters. But the higher and durable demand for African ore and concentrates also present an opportunity to leverage said demand and price to build out an ecosystem that benefits Africa’s nascent industrial stack.

The Way Forward for Africa’s Mineral Exporters

1. Drive a hard bargain - negotiate from a single hard metric: retained value per ton. The critical mineral alliance will come with the same expectations - to use Africa exclusively as a source of minerals, the Africa Mineral Exporters Group (something I just made up), must retain a core negotiating point around that singular metric: value retained today (ore/concentrate) vs value retained after each upgrading step, and the minimum policy/finance package needed to reach the next step. That forces participation in any “critical minerals” conversation onto industrial outcomes, not “partnership” language.

2. Make “no more raw export” credible by sequencing. Place it at the end of a systematic years-long process, coupled with improving governance of the sector, while investing in the ecosystem. Over the decade of its rise, Indonesia raised and invested $30 billion developing the ecosystem. Many countries are issuing outright bans without the policy interventions to make them practical. Use a staged policy with dates and capacity triggers:

· Export taxes that ratchet up only when local capacity reaches milestones. · Differential royalties: lower for locally processed, higher for raw. · Time-bound stability for investors paired with mandatory local upgrading schedules.

3. Durable demand must be leveraged for investment in the baseline energy resources required to process or refine ores. As the World Bank noted over a decade ago, mines can “with their substantial and growing need for energy become anchor consumers”. African participants in Project Vault must use the U.S. finance stack to remove the energy bottleneck. If the U.S. is deploying EXIM-supported structures to secure supply, insist that the same structure is applied to African midstream assets (processing plants, reagent supply, labs, rail/port interfaces, captive power). Make “processing finance” a condition precedent to “supply contracts.” Project Vault’s own design claims to support U.S. production/processing; invited countries should demand parallel support for African processing where the feedstock originates.

CONCLUSION:

Outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo, no African country has substantial deposits of critical minerals to singlehandedly demand and extract concessions, thus the case for coordination at the level of the AMDC or at least “sharing notes” as Justice Malala suggests. Africa’s Mining Vision recognizes that balkanized beneficiation will be suboptimal, thus the need to regionalize beneficiation and get around the “small country” problem. Under AfCFTA logic, the continent must eventually design 2 to 4 regional procession corridors with shared standards and cross-border feedstock.

If Project Vault and the strategic mineral alliance and various efforts to stockpile minerals are seen and treated as just another demand surge for raw materials, there will be a recurrence of the usual pattern of trade: Africa gets higher volumes, increased rents and limited structural change. If this is treated as a procurement-and-finance channel that must be contractually yoked to African midstream buildout, Africa can convert strategic U.S. urgency into local industrial capacity. The choice is theirs. This week.