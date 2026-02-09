the Africa Project

The Daily Chop
5d

Yes indeed, it is actually embarrassing that African nations do not have any sophistication in negotiating deals, they give up their leverage at the drop of a nickel, and they don't form any regional alliances to bolster their position - ugh. Great breakdown though...

Lawrence Freeman
7d

Gyude has once again raised unimportant questions for Africa.

1- African nations should use the demand for their mineral resources to build industries that adds value i.e., beneficial.

2- For the nations of Africa to industrialize they must have access to abundant electricity.

3- To accomplish these tasks there must be massive infrastructural investments in projects to produce electricity.

