This is a longer version of the SEMAFOR Africa piece

Europe’s retreat from slavery was not driven by moral enlightenment alone. Religious and philosophical objections to slavery had existed for centuries. They became politically decisive only when changes in production, power, and elite incentives made abolition compatible with Britain’s national interest. Societies often tolerate moral critiques for long periods until material conditions shift the coalition structure around them. A similar inflection point may now be emerging in the economic relationship between Africa and Europe.

For decades African leaders – Kwame Nkrumah, Amilcar Cabral, Julius Nyerere – and academics like Samir Amin, made a simple argument to Europe and the broader industrialized world: a continent cannot sustainably develop if it participates in the global economy primarily as a supplier of raw materials and a consumer of finished goods.

That argument was often dismissed as ideological, or just nostalgia from the independence era. African calls for beneficiation, industrialization, and value addition were treated as economically unsophisticated or politically protectionist. The global division of labor was presented as natural and efficient. Africa would export ores, cocoa, timber, tea, oil, and agricultural commodities. Others would process, refine, manufacture, brand, finance, and capture the overwhelming share of value. That arrangement persisted for decades because it worked for those already occupying the commanding heights of the global economy.

When manufacturing migrated from Europe and North America to Asia, many African policymakers hoped this would create space for industrial activity on the continent. Instead, the old hierarchy largely relocated. Africa still exported raw materials. The processing, branding, financing, and technological learning moved elsewhere. Today, iron ore and bauxite still leave as direct shipping ore and concentrates. Cocoa leaves as raw beans. Timber leaves as logs or rough-cut lumber.

The argument African leaders made repeatedly was not complicated. A continent that exports low-value commodities while importing expensive manufactured products will eventually encounter structural limits to prosperity. It will remain vulnerable to commodity cycles, deteriorating terms of trade, foreign exchange instability, and persistent external dependence. More fundamentally, it will never accumulate the industrial capabilities that generate durable national wealth.

That argument rarely found receptive audiences in Europe because Europe occupied the advantageous end of the arrangement. Until now.

Europe is increasingly confronting a version of the same vulnerability African states have warned about for generations. China’s extraordinary industrial rise has altered the geometry of the global economy. Europe no longer faces merely a low-cost manufacturing competitor. It increasingly faces the prospect of strategic industrial dependence.

Chinese firms dominate or threaten dominance across sectors central to the next industrial era: batteries, solar, electric vehicles, refining, rare earth processing, steel, consumer manufacturing, and increasingly advanced industrial machinery. Europe now worries openly about deindustrialization, supply chain vulnerability, and excessive dependence on external manufacturing ecosystems.

The language emerging from European leaders reflects this anxiety. Last week in East Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that it was dangerous for African ores to be extracted on the continent only to be refined elsewhere. He argued that Africa can no longer be a source of simple resource extraction.

Many Africans hearing this will understandably permit themselves a moment of schadenfreude. For decades, African leaders were told that these concerns were misguided. Today Europe increasingly articulates similar fears about its own position within the global industrial order. Macron’s newfound openness to Africa’s industrialization is not because dependency suddenly became morally objectionable.

But schadenfreude is not a development strategy. Europe’s interests have shifted and Africa’s task is to ensure that this shift produces structural gains rather than another extractive arrangement under updated rhetoric. The question is whether African governments can negotiate arrangements where more value accrues to economic activity occurring on African soil.

That means Liberia should not remain an exporter of direct shipping ore if pelletization can be done near Buchanan. Guinea should not remain primarily a bauxite exporter if alumina refining can be financed. Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo should move beyond copper and cobalt concentrates into semi-fabricated products and battery precursor materials. Cocoa producers should export more cocoa liquor, butter, cake, and powder rather than raw beans. Kenyn tea, Ethiopian and Ugandan coffee tea should be exported as branded and semi-processed products rather than bulk commodity. Timber should leave as furniture, panels, flooring, and engineered wood products, not merely logs or rough cuts. African industrial policy should focus less on immediately replicating East Asian electronics manufacturing and more on systematically climbing value chains already rooted in African comparative advantages.

This does not require autarky. It does not require hostility toward Europe or China. And it certainly does not require pretending Africa can industrialize in isolation. The goal is not sudden industrial transformation, but a steady rise in the complexity and value of what Africa already exports. Every successful industrial region in history protected, financed, subsidized, and nurtured its movement up the value chain. Europe did. The United States did. East Asia did. China certainly did.

Africa now has leverage it has not possessed in decades. Europe needs diversified industrial partnerships. The whole world needs African minerals. Europe needs alternative processing ecosystems. It needs resilient supply chains outside overwhelming Chinese concentration.

The test of Europe’s seriousness beyond the rhetoric of Macron in East Africa or Meloni and her Mattei Plan, is whether Europe is willing to support the difficult conditions required for African industrialization alongside African governments. Lower-cost capital, energy infrastructure, technology transfer, market access, logistics systems, and tolerance for African industrial policy will matter far more than speeches about sovereignty.

The last major reconfiguration of the global economy saw China rise, and entrenched Africa’s extractive role within it. China’s rise may now create the conditions for Africa to finally renegotiate that role.