As a former policymaker, I worked at the seam between politics and the economy. Nothing in that space is purely technical. Every policy choice has second and third order effects. Unaccounted for, these secondary effects risk eroding the intended outcomes of the policy action.

I was reminded of this law by Noah Smith’s recent post on X, where he suggests that the recent downward revision of jobs numbers is a function of AI-induced productivity gains. I have always assumed that productivity gains must ultimately translate into societal welfare. Others may argue that the long-run aggregate gains justify (short-run) dislocation. My disagreement is with the length of the run.

The way I understand this is if output per worker rises, society can consume more goods and services with fewer labor hours. This model presumes higher productivity increases real wages, lowers prices, and raises aggregate welfare. And over long horizons, this has been true: Mechanization eliminated most farm jobs in countries like the United States. But food became cheaper, real incomes rose, and labor moved into manufacturing and services.

Shorter Intervals, Larger Magnitudes: Can Society Catch Up to AI’s Disruption Cycle?

What remains unclear is the length of that “run” under AI innovation, because the pace of such innovation may prove to be a difference in kind and not simply difference in degree of disruption. We should be concerned not just with AI-driven productivity alone, but with the compression of adjustment cycles. If successive waves of AI-driven productivity gains arrive at shorter intervals and larger magnitudes, labor does not have sufficient time to reallocate before the next disruption. Adjustment becomes cumulative rather than transitional. The prospects of this scenario, for society, are terrifying.

A system that assumes individual responsibility for adaptation to that disruption is one in which the social contract no longer has legitimacy. Here is a short distillation of the complications that emerge from the assumption of “long term” gains.

1. Benefits Lag. The fortunes accruing to investors are an early indicator of who captures productivity gains first - capital owners and highly complementary labor (see the eyewatering signing bonuses Meta reportedly offered to poach AI talent). Wage adjustment for the rest of us lags. Job destruction is thus immediate, while job creation can take years. During that transition, unemployment and inequality rise even if long-run welfare improves. Repeat the cycle at shorter intervals and higher magnitudes and one starts to appreciate the risk.

2. What about job displacement? AI primarily automates tasks. When tasks disappear, some jobs are restructured. If enough core tasks of a role are automated, the job itself disappears. The economy must then generate new high-value tasks. That process is not automatic for individuals. Even in China, job displacement is becoming a problem, accelerated by rapid automation.

3. Demand Never Comes. If AI adoption allows firms to produce more with fewer workers but demand does not grow proportionally, total labor demand falls. This dynamic appeared during early industrialization. It is worth repeating that my fear is that the pace here is significantly faster.

Differences between how China and the US manage transitional disruptions

For the last three years, I have spent the Fall semester teaching in China and it has provided an excellent opportunity to observe how the Chinese government responds to this issue compared to the United States.

In the US, markets are assumed to be self-correcting. There is an underlying assumption that productivity gains will reallocate labor through markets. Other sectors or new sectors will absorb displaced workers – those workers and their families will bear what is assumed to be transitional costs.

In China, social stability is the core objective of the party-state. Leaving reallocation of labor to markets runs the risk of large unemployment shocks which carry political risks. Those risks are prohibitive for the state. That’s why one observes repeated state interventions in China – supporting manufacturing, restraining certain platform companies, crushing property speculation and directing credit toward certain industries. This is not an argument for this system, it is simply an observation. It is also observable that this is not without costs. Visible stability can mask deeper distortions. Administrative allocation of credit and sectoral favoritism risk keeping zombie firms alive, building debt burdens, and slowing the very innovation such intervention seeks to manage.

It is impossible to ignore the costs of repeated Chinese state intervention. Yet its regular willingness to intervene on behalf of labor may place it in a stronger position to manage AI-driven disruption. The American state, contrary to its own mythology, also intervenes. Massive tax cuts designed to ‘spur innovation’ are interventions. The difference is not intervention versus non-intervention. It is who the intervention is for. Increasingly, the American state intervenes primarily on behalf of capital. The American political system exhibits more a high tolerance for transitional inequality.

Is it possible to “move too fast” and “break too many things”?

The US system valorizes rapid technological scaling (think the tech motif “move fast and break things”). The emphasis remains on ‘moving fast,’ while individuals and communities are expected to absorb what is broken. But the system has not backed this hyperscaling with upgrades to its social safety net. It seems counterintuitive that a political system that deliberately embraces rapid technological disruption also actively erodes its social safety net.

The current administration presents a live illustration. It positions itself as AI- and crypto-friendly, champions deregulation, and signals comfort with rapid technological scaling. At the same time, it has supported the expiration of expanded health-care subsidies and its signature legislation, the Big Beautiful Bill, will reduce Medicaid spending by almost to $900 billion over the coming decade.

It is internally inconsistent to embrace frontier technology acceleration, which would expose workers to volatility, and at the same time act to erode and reduce social safety nets. It should be obvious to all, including the tech billionaires, that eroding redistributive capacity while accelerating structural change increases fragility.

This brings us back to the political question around the technological fact of productivity. What should be the point of productivity? The current model produces a moral hazard in which, clear of responsibility for “broken things”, firms can “move fast” and force the costs of the shock on communities and under-resourced public systems.

If technological progress visibly benefits only a narrow segment while public insurance erodes, the social contract weakens. Innovation then becomes politically contested rather than celebrated. What begins as a conversation about productivity ends as a question of political legitimacy.