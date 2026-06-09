the Africa Project

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No Institutions, No Country's avatar
No Institutions, No Country
Jun 11

Landau fretting about convergence rings hollow when Lagos and Nairobi are still priced out of basic API calls. Western anxiety isn’t decline, it’s the end of extractive monopoly dressed up as crisis.

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