At this year’s Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on the global political economy, Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, expressed Western anxiety about global economic convergence. While he is probably the first Western official to publicly acknowledge this anxiety, it is widely shared. The Draghi Report was simply a more polished iteration of the same sentiment. Landau told his hosts that while the United States was willing to work with India, it was not “going to make the same mistakes [it] made with China 20 years ago.” By ‘mistakes’ he meant the West granting economic advantages that allowed a continent sized economy to develop and become a commercial and geopolitical rival.

Asia’s rise, especially China’s, has triggered a desire in the West to renegotiate the terms of the post-World War II order. But how did we get here? For most of recorded history, the primary mechanism for determining who got what was mastery of organized violence. States that could project force acquired land, labor, tribute, and favorable terms of exchange. The resulting distribution of wealth was not a market outcome; it was a martial one. The factory in Birmingham, sugarcane plantation in Barbados, the rubber concession in the Congo — these were not the products of superior productivity meeting competitive markets. They were the products of guns, ships, and administrative coercion.

What happened after 1945 was genuinely unusual. The contract Landau wants to renegotiate was a new international order that delegitimized outright conquest and colonial extraction. Might could no longer be openly exercised as right. But the system did not reset. It changed the rules without redistributing the winnings. The accumulated capital, infrastructure, institutional capacity, and technological knowledge that conquest had generated remained exactly intact, and the starting positions stayed unequal. The game simply acquired new rules — rules that the previous winners were, not coincidentally, well positioned to play.

This created a system with two simultaneous characteristics. It is the second that Landau now questions. First, the new system preserved the structural advantages of the earlier winners. But secondly, and crucially, it created pathways — narrow, but real — for newcomers to catch up.

Asia walked through that opening. And as Asia rose, it expanded the absolute size of the global economy while progressively claiming a larger share of that larger pie. In that re-organization, a factory worker in Gary, Indiana saw his local plant shutter. The absolute growth of the global pie was inconsequential to him as he saw his slice shrink. And he was not wrong to notice. A community that has lost its place in the hierarchy is not consoled by being told that global GDP is at an all-time high.

But from the other side of the ledger, the previous distribution was equally indefensible. There was no neutral principle by which advantages accumulated through earlier systems of coercion should become permanently locked into the new order.

This is the moral knot at the center of globalization: the West experiences convergence as loss. The developing world experiences the same process as normalization. Neither description is contradictory. They are just told from different positions in the hierarchy.

What makes this moment different — and what makes the next half century more consequential than the last — is that if India and Africa achieve sustained growth, the twentieth century will cease to look like the natural distribution of global wealth. It will look like a transitional period between European dominance enabled by organized violence and a more geographically distributed world economy undergirded by population, productivity, and institutional capacity.

That prospect is what Landau was really expressing at Raisina, not a strategic miscalculation to be corrected. Convergence is inherently threatening to anyone whose prosperity depends on divergence.