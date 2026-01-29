the Africa Project

Lawrence Freeman
Jan 30

Gyude Moore may be the only other analyst besides myself who understands the critical importance of energy-electricity for Africa. There will be no industrialization of African nations and no elimination of poverty without massive expansion of energy infrastructure. Pres Franklin Roosevelt electrified a large section of the US through a top down government initiative-the Rural electrification Act of 1936. As part of the New Deal, Ii transformed the US.

Andre Shumpert
Jan 29

If Black Africa fails to seize the opportunity to combine its vast intellect and resources on the continent and in the diaspora in developing and designing its own future you better believe that some charlatan or another will take the lead again only this time there will be no reemergence. Even with all that has been lost we have the capacity others lack.

